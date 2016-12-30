WITH the projected world shortage of at least one million metric tons of cacao by 2020, it is interesting to note that about 300 farmers, professionals, and other stakeholders in Zamboanga City have shown interest in the planting of cacao trees.

Around 3.5 million tons of cocoa are produced each year, however, rising incomes in emerging markets, combined with anticipated economic recovery of rich nations, have led to forecasts of a 30 percent growth in demand to more than 4.5 million tons by 2020.

As this developed, an orientation and training on sustainable cacao production was held at the AHS Cacao Nursery in Ayala, Zamboanga City.

The Golden Beans Eco-Agro Producers Cooperative (GBEAPC), in cooperation with the local Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-CENRO), conducted a three-day forum.

Vital topics on cacao planting, the increasing demand of cacao – both locally and internationally, and its economic contribution to mankind were discussed.

As a government support, DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer for Zamboanga City Ben Acana outlined the role of his office in the propagation of cacao trees in the region.

Acana asserted that the planting of cacao trees in the locality is a vital contribution to the National Greening Program of the national government.

To support those who would be interested in propagating cacao trees, he assured the participants that his office will be providing technical assistance to the prospective cacao growers in Zamboanga until next year.

“I hope you will be able to learn new techniques from the lecturers that we have lined-up for you on how to grow cacao,” Acana told the participants.

On the other hand, Peter Cruz, who is known as a guru to cacao local growers, shared his knowledge on the cacao industry in the country today.

He discussed about the rising demand for the product, the factors that could influence the cacao bean quality on the farmers’ level, and the economic importance of the commodity.

Citing a data from the International Cocoa Federation, the price of cocoa beans increased almost 30 percent during the last 12 months, raising speculations that the price of the commodity will continue to increase in the coming months due to the rising demand in the local and international markets.

The domestic demand for cocoa beans is six to eight times higher than domestic production.

Cruz also tackled important aspects like integrated pest and disease management of cacao trees, care and maintenance, rehabilitation and post-harvest processing, including grafting.

For his part, retired police Chief Superintendent Angelo H. Sunglao, chairman of GBEAPC, said that bright opportunities are at hand for the cacao growers in the country, citing the increasing demand of quality cacao beans.

This should be a welcome development for the local farmers and entrepreneurs alike.

However, complacency and disregard for the livelihoods of small-scale farmers who contribute greatly to the world’s cocoa demand means that the industry may simply be unable to provide sufficient supply to meet the demand./PN