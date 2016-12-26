US Embassy seeks info on American’s shooting

DUMAGUETE City – The United States Embassy in Manila has asked the local police for information pertaining to the shooting of an American.

US vice consul William Covey asked for a copy of the report on the police investigation into the shooting of Lilia V. Wolff early this month, Superintendent Jovito Atanacio, city police director, disclosed.

Atanacio said the embassy was seeking updates as part of efforts to assist Wolff, who allegedly reported the incident to the embassy.

The investigator on the case had taken the affidavit of a witness but was unable to identify the suspect, he said.

The suspect was allegedly on board a motorcycle and clad in a hooded jacket. Based on the investigation, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Barangay Junob, said Atanacio.

Except from the victim’s claim that she noticed somebody taking pictures of her while in a fast-food restaurant in 2015, police were unable to recover other pieces of evidence.

Police were also looking into a personal motive, but they refused to disclose further details until they can substantiate it.

While establishing the trajectory of the bullet, investigators also considered the possibility that the shooter was not training their gun on the victim. (PNA)