Uyloan leads Bolts vs former team Painters

MANILA – Jonathan Uyloan proved to be the thorn on the side of his former squad as he led the Meralco Bolts to an 82-72 upset over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2016-2017 Oppo PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Uyloan ignited a huge run by the Bolts to start the match with his three-point shots as they built an early 15 point lead. He also drained the game-sealing triple when the Painters were trying to make a run in the final minute of the match.

Uyloan, who spent his first few years with the Painters, finished the match with a conference-high 14 points, including four triples, for the Bolts, which snapped a six-game slide to improve to a 3-7 win-loss slate.

“I have nothing but love for Rain or Shine,” said Uyloan. “No hurt feelings. It’s a business and they gave me an opportunity to play in the PBA. If it wasn’t for Rain or Shine, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Chris Newsome led the way with 19 points, while Clifford Hodge chipped in double-double 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Bolts, which is still alive in the quarterfinals race.

The Bolts went on a strong start in the match behind the hot shooting of Uyloan, Newsome and Hodge for a 35-20 lead. The Painters came to within eight points but conversions by Hodge and Newsome gave the Bolts a 14-point halftime edge.

The Painters continued to play catch up in the second half but was only able to come to as close as eight points as the Bolts always found a way to bring its lead back to double figures.

Negrense James Yap finished with a conference-high 17 points, while Jewel Ponferrada added 11 markers for the Painters, which continued to play without injured center Raymond Almazan./PN