Valdez’s Thailand debut in danger?

MANILA – Alyssa Valdez’s debut with 3BB Nokornonnt in the second round of the 2017 Volleyball Thailand League, slated to resume today, will have to wait.

A source told Panay News that the former Ateneo Lady Eagles is not yet cleared to play after the Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc (LVPI) failed to register her name to FIVB’s system.

Under International Volleyball Federation rules, a player who intends to play overseas must secure a clearance from her national federation.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco expressed on Saturday that he has already filed the necessary paperwork so Valdez can play as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old Valdez, a three-time MVP awardee in UAAP and Shakey’s V-League, became the first Filipina volleyball player to be tapped to play as a reinforcement in Thailand.

Among Valdez’s teammates in the 3BB Nokornonnt team are former Transformers imports Som Kuthaisong and Nic Jaisaen and Thailand national team members Tichaya Boonlert and Kokram Pimpichaya.

Valdez, who also represented the country several times, will be depended upon to help hoist the 3BB Nakornnont from its current stand at fourth place among eight teams with a 4-3 win-loss slate./PN