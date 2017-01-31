Valdez’s Thailand debut sabotaged?

MANILA – Questions arose following the delay in Alyssa Valdez’s debut with the 3BB Nakornnont at the start of the second round of the 2017 Women’s Volleyball Thailand League on Sunday.

Someone from Valdez’s camp questioned the last minute processing of the former Ateneo Lady Eagles star’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) when it could have been finished in less than 24 hours.

“We do not want to cast doubts pero bakit kung kailan game day na tsaka inilakad ng LVPI (Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas) ‘yung pagkuha sa ITC ni Alyssa na kaya naman pala ng isang araw,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

The source added that Valdez has been seeking the official confirmation of the LVPI since Jan.15 but no action was made since the “serial number” of Valdez was allegedly “missing.”

“Thailand’s 3BB should be the one getting Valdez her ITC but ‘yung naging question dun ay hindi mahagilap ‘yung serial number ni Valdez kaya hindi makakilos ‘yung Thai team niya eh LVPI lang naman ang mayroon nun,” he said.

Despite Valdez’s absence, her team 3BB Nakornnont still scored a 26-24, 25-20, 25-23 straight-set win over King-Bangkok on Sunday night to improve to a 5-3 win-loss slate.

The 23-year-old Valdez, a three-time MVP awardee in the UAAP and Shakey’s V-League, became the first Filipina volleyball player to be tapped as a reinforcement in Thailand. She will make her debut against powerhouse Bangkok Glass on Feb. 4.

Among Valdez’s teammates in the 3BB Nokornonnt team are former Transformers imports Som Kuthaisong and Nic Jaisaen and Thailand national team members Tichaya Boonlert and Kokram Pimpichaya./PN