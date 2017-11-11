Valencia man loses cash, items to ‘robbers’

BACOLOD City – Two unidentified suspects robbed a man in Barangay Bong-ao, Valencia, Negros Oriental.

The 30-year-old resident Reymond Tigas was driving a motorcycle on his way home when the suspects – who were also on board another motorcycle – suddenly appeared around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, a police report showed.

The suspects forcibly took from Tigas an 18-karat golden necklace worth P60,000, a cellphone worth P8,000, a Casio wristwatch worth P5,000, a wallet with P5,600 cash, a driver’s license, identification cards, and a Landbank automated teller machine card.

The suspects fled after taking the items and cash.

Valencia police were still identifying and locating the suspects.