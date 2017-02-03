Valladolid cops to get new station

BACOLOD City – A new municipal police station will soon rise in Barangay Bagumbayan, Valladolid, Negros Occidental.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Feb. 7 at the 600-square meter lot, donated by Steniel Young, in Purok Masagana.

Estimated to cost P4.8 million, the construction will be funded by the Philippine National Police (PNP) national headquarters, according to Senior Inspector Junji Liba, municipal police officer-in-charge.

Officials and personnel from the Valladolid police station visited the site on Friday.

Police Officer 1 Jedelyn Malapitan, police-community relations officer, said the Valladolid police station was the only municipal PNP unit in Negros Island Region to be granted the project.

The new building seeks to improve core physical facility support for effective police operations, Malapitan said.

“Police can do too little without the active support of stakeholders, particularly the local government,” she said.

Malapitan thanked everyone who made the project possible.

“After all,” she said, “this project is not only for the local police…but, ultimately, for the people of Valladolid.”/PN