Victorias No. 6 most wanted arrested

BACOLOD City – The No. 6 most wanted person in Victorias City, Negros Occidental was arrested on Monday.

Officers from the Victorias City police station caught the 19-year-old Diether Bautista in his residence in Barangay 8 on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ana Celeste Bernad of the Regional Trial Court Branch 69 in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Bautista was accused of murder, police said.

He was detained at the police station’s lockup facility.

The court did not recommend a bail bond for Bautista./PN