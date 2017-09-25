Visayas ‘CacaoLink’ confab to strengthen local industry

MANILA – The Philippine Cacao Industry Council, in cooperation with the Region VI Cacao Industry Council and in partnership with the regional offices of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture, will gather all cacao industry stakeholders to establish stronger linkages for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Visayas Region.

The CacaoLink Visayas will bring together key players across the value chain from the Regions 6, 7 and 8 at the Royal Garden Hall and Convention Center along Gen. Luna St., Iloilo City on Oct. 5 and 6, 2017.

Some 400 participants that are expected to join include input providers, nursery operators, cacao traders, exporters, processors or financing institutions for a business-to-business (B2B) encounter for those interested to explore the opportunities that the cacao industry offers.

There will also be technical experts to present and conduct techno demonstrations and technical sessions on cacao propagation, production, post-harvest technology and processing, among others.

The event will be highlighted by a trade exhibit showcasing cacao-based products and chocolates from all over the Visayas Region. There will also be an exhibit of cacao farming inputs, technologies and various services available for the cacao industry.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, Trade and Industry secretary Ramon Lopez and Agriculture secretary Emmanuel Piñol are expected to grace the event together with all the key industry stakeholders from other regions and the Philippine Cacao Industry Council.

For more information and confirmation, please contact the CacaoLink secretariat, DTI Regional Office VI, at mobile numbers 09165441553; 09121370673, and telephone numbers (033) 335-0060; (033) 337-0392 or email at r06@dti.gov.ph; r06.iloilo@dti.gov.ph; or philippinecacao@yahoo.com./PN