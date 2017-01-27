VP Leni challenges PNP leadership to clean ranks

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo believes that cleaning the ranks of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will not only require removal of scalawags from their posts but also prosecuting erring police officials involved in irregularities.

“Hindi solusyon iyon although dapat managot kasi responsibility naming namumuno na managot sa mga nangyayari sa opisina pero hindi iyon ang solusyon na hinahanap. Ang solusyon na hinahanap, iyong nagkasala panagutin, iyong nagkasala parusahan, linisin ang buong institusyon para ang tiwala ng tao bumalik,” said Robredo in an ambush interview.

She lamented the erosion of confidence of the public with the country’s law enforcers who figure in a string of controversies.

“Gaya ngayon, marami nagtatanong, kanino ka ba mas natatakot, sa drug addict o sa pulis? Parang ang samang pakinggan. Ang samang lunukin dahil alam natin na nadadamay ang mga matitinong miyembro ng institusyon,” said Robredo.

The PNP is under fire following the death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo inside Camp Crame amid a series of reported “tokhang for ransom” cases.

The scandal has prompted calls for PNP chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to resign. However, President Rodrigo Duterte assured that Dela Rosa will remain in his post.

Robredo added that she is saddened by the controversies hounding the police force since her late husband Jesse Robredo made it a priority to clean the ranks of the PNP during his term as Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary.

“Ako nakakalungkot ito, kasi naalala ko yung panahon na kalihim pa yung asawa ko ng DILG, na isa ito sa talagang pinagbuhusan nya ng panahon, na pinagbuhusan nya ng pagod na malinis yung ranks ng PNP. Ako, sa tingin ko naman, to a certain extent, nag-improve na yung PNP,” she said. (ABS-CBN News)