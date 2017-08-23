‘Wala permit sa bag-o nga quarry operator’

Syudad sang ILOILO – Ginsuspendir sang gobyerno probinsyal sang Iloilo ang pag-isyu sang permit sa bag-o nga mga quarry operators sumugod kahapon.

Paagi sa ginpagwa nga executive order no. 227 nga pirmado ni Gob. Arthur Defensor Sr., ginapahibalo ang tanan nga ginasuspendir ang pag-isyu sang permit sa bag-o nga aplikante ukon quarry operator nga nagahandum nga mag-negosyo sang bato kag balas.

“Now, Therefore, I, Arthur Defensor Sr., Governor, Province of Iloilo, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do herby order the temporary suspension or moratorium on the issuance of the new application for small scale mining permits for Commercial Sand and Gravel and Industrial Sand and Gravel Permit Holders located along the river systems specifically the Aganna, Jalaur, Sibalom, Suage and Ulian in the Province of Iloilo,” kabahin sang executive order sang gobernador.

Ang rason sang gobernador sa pag-isyu sang moratorium amo ang report sang monitoring team sang National Economic Development Agency 6 nga nagakaguba ang inprastraktura nga proyekto sang gobyerno bangod sang pag-quarry malapit sa mga taytay, dam kag irigasyon.

Luwas sa pagsuspendir sang pag-isyu sang permit, ginatukod man ang inter-agency task force nga maga-assess sa sitwasyon sang mga suba sa probinsya kag pag-regulate sa pag-gamit sang backhoe kon mag-quarry./PB