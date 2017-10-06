Warden favors phone signal jamming at IDJ

ILOILO – The new warden of Iloilo District Jail (IDJ), Superintendent Jhon Montero, is in favor of the proposal to install cellphone signal jammers at the prison facility.

“They would really be a big help in our campaign against illegal drugs at the IDJ,” Montero told Panay News.

The move would also dispel suspicions that IDJ personnel were in cahoots with high-profile drugs personalities carrying out drug deals at the facility even while in detention, he added.

“I want to cleanse our name. I have so many projects to improve the facility,” said Montero.

To disrupt these illegal transactions, Senior Superintendent Marlon Tayaba, provincial police director, proposed the installation of signal jammers.

“Meron pa ring transactions. Ang mga nandoon ay high-profile inmates involved in the illegal drug trade,” Tayaba told officers and members of the Iloilo Peace and Order Council during a meeting at the provincial capitol.

These drug deals were not only provincial but regional in scope, he added.

“I have some plans like prohibiting inmates from leaving their cells if there are no activities,” said Montero.

He acknowledged that the frisking of jail visitors may not be enough to keep the IDJ free from contrabands.

On Oct. 1, an unannounced inspection at the IDJ yielded eight sachets of shabu.

The sachets were found in cell No. 51 where 50-year-old drug suspect Marque “Boboy” Acap Sr. was detained.

But Acap was not the sole occupant of the cell; there were other inmates./PN