Water park, condo to rise in Bacolod

BACOLOD City – An amusement park and a condominium will soon be built in the city.

The Oroland Water Park and the condominium will be situated at the Oroland Leisure and Residential Complex in Barangay Tangub.

This is the first project of Jorophil Land Development and Leisure Corp. in the city, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said at the groundbreaking rites yesterday.

Leonardia believes the joint project will boost tourism in the city.

“Having something like this is a step toward the right direction,” Leonardia said.

Moreover, the mayor believes the construction of the 21-kilometer Economic Highway will contribute to the city’s development.

“Bacolod is going to be in the tourism map of the Philippines,” Leonardia said./PN