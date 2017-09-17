Water providers worry about hydropower project in Malay

KALIBO, Aklan – Water providers were worried about the impending establishment of a hydropower project in Malay town.

On Jan. 30, 2014, the Department of Energy (DOE) approved the establishment of a 200-megawatt Aklan pumped storage hydropower project in Barangay Nabaoy.

The project proponent was the SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. through its unit, the Strategic Power Development Corp.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 6 issued a special forest land use agreement to the Strategic Power Development Corp. allowing them to carry out the project from Dec. 12, 2016 to July 31, 2019, said Councilor Maylyn Aguirre-Graf.

“The development project in Nabaoy River is a concern of the local community in terms of access to potable water supply,” said Aguirre-Graf.

The project was already endorsed by the Nabaoy barangay council.

The local government of Malay also issued a certificate of no objection on the project on March 7 last year.

Currently, there are three water providers in Malay: the Boracay Tubi System, the Boracay Island Water Company and the Malay Water District.

These water providers source their supply from the Nabaoy River.

They said the water supply for their residential and commercial consumers may be affected once the project becomes operational.

Farmlands may get affected too, the water providers added. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)