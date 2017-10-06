BACOLOD City – The intervention of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) in the delivery of water supply in the city is needed, according to Rep. Greg Gasataya.

On Oct. 4, Gasataya submitted House Resolution No. 1382 urging LWUA to conduct an immediate assessment of the city’s water supply.

The resolution is yet to be approved in the House of Representatives, Gasataya said.

“The current water situation in this city requires legislative intervention to secure adequacy of service and compliance with humane water supply standards,” he added.

The proposed assessment will help formulate a comprehensive plan for “quality and adequate” water supply, Gasataya explained.

LWUA is mandated to monitor and evaluate the delivery of water supply in cities and municipalities outside Metropolitan Manila.

Gasataya said the efforts of the Bacolod City Water District were not enough to deliver adequate water supply for the people of Bacolod.

He said assistance from LWUA is needed.

The National Statistics Office (now Philippines Statistics Administration) 2015 census showed that the city is the most populous area in Negros Occidental, with an estimated population of 512,000.

Gasataya said that because of the growing population, there is an “imminent need for the improvement of facilities and services for current and future water supply.”

He added that residents have been consistently expressing their concerns regarding the city’s water supply.

Part of the resolution said that an effective system of local utilities is a pre-requisite to orderly and well-balanced urban growth./PN