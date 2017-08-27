‘We need food, trade terminals’

KALIBO, Aklan – The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Aklan Chapter (PCCI-Aklan) wanted food and trade terminals be put up in the province.

PCCI-Aklan Guidon Dela Cruz met with Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino in Metro Manila to discuss the need for the food and trade terminals.

“Food terminals are needed to gather our farmers’ products and align it with the demand, especially in Boracay,” explained Dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz suggested integrating the supplies in Go Negosyo Centers.

The Go Negosyo Act – which Aquino authored – seeks to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to create more job opportunities in the country.

Gov. Florencio Miraflores is looking for stakeholders who will invest in the terminals.

“There is so much potential in MSMEs,” said Department of Trade and Industry provincial head Maricar Ituralde. “We can use it to match the demand if the MSMEs have their terminal.”/PN