Westbrook scores 45 points as OKC beats shorthanded Mavs

OKLAHOMA – Just when it looked as if the Oklahoma City Thunder might squander a big lead, Russell Westbrook unleashed his full fury on the Dallas Mavericks.

Westbrook scored 17 of his 45 points in the final 8:23 to help the Thunder beat the short-handed Mavericks, 109-98, on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City led by 16 late in the third quarter, but the advantage was down to six when Westbrook checked in after a Dallas timeout. The NBA scoring leader made 7 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Westbrook was 16 of 29 overall from the field after being named an All-Star reserve earlier in the night. He had eight rebounds and three assists, ending his triple-doubles streak at three games.

Victor Oladipo added 17 points, and Steven Adams had 15 in Oklahoma City’s third straight win.

The Thunder’s excitement was dimmed when they learned that forward Enes Kanter fractured his right forearm punching a chair in the second quarter. Kanter is the team’s No. 3 scorer and one of the league’s top reserves.

”It was tough, man,” Westbrook said. ”To do it the way he did it is very unfortunate. He’s a strong man, and he’ll be back better.” (AP)