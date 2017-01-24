Westbrook sinks game- winning jumper vs Jazz

Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder stopped Utah’s six-game win streak with a 97-95 victory over the Jazz on Monday night.

”I didn’t want to take the shot too early,” Westbrook said. ”I was open early, but kind of waited. I wanted to knock some time off the clock.

”Coach made the decision to bring it up the floor and that was good for us. Got the shot I wanted.”

Westbrook lost out to Stephen Curry and James Harden in the race for the starting guards for the Western Conference for the Feb. 19 game in New Orleans. In his first game since the All-Star lineups were announced on Thursday, it was business as usual.

Westbrook took over down the stretch and scored 11 of the Thunder’s final 13 points after going cold in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season and No. 59 for his career, tying Larry Bird for fifth on the career list.

Alec Burks missed the final shot for the Jazz as time expired.

Thunder took a 56-53 lead into halftime after Westbrook dominated the second. The dynamic point guard scored 14 in the quarter to give him 22 at the break. (AP)