Western Visayas transport groups not joining 2-day strike

ILOILO City – Transport groups in Western Visayas will not join the two-day nationwide transport strike that starts Monday, Oct. 16.

They are considering the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City and their colleagues attending the Visayas-wide mass movement “Lakbayan” in Cebu, said Edgar Salarda, president of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide – Panay.

Local transport groups will instead hold a “transport caravan protest” from terminal to terminal on Monday.

“This is our contribution to the causes of those participating in the nationwide strike,” Salarda told Panay News in Hiligaynon.

Salarda said they will call against, among others, the phaseout of jeepneys 15 years old and older that starts January next year, the oil price increases, and the Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, which authorizes the crackdown on colorum vehicles.

On Sunday Malacañang announced that classes in all levels in public and private schools nationwide, as well as work in government offices are suspended on Monday in view of the transport strike.

This will “minimize public inconvenience arising from the planned nationwide transportation strike,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernie Abella said.

Suspension of work in the private sector is left to the discretion of employers./PN