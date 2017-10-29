What caused blast in Libacao hinterland?

KALIBO, Aklan – Mayor Charito Navarosa of Libacao, Aklan has called for an investigation on an explosion in the hinterland Barangay Dalagsaan in the town.

Navarosa said barangay officials were already instructed to look into the incident on Oct. 26.

The explosion happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, according to a “sketchy report” that reached Navarosa, he said.

“I received the report Tuesday afternoon as barangay officials have to walk for several hours before arriving at my office. There’s no cellphone signal in the hinterlands,” Navarosa added.

Three residents were injured after the explosion, barangay officials said.

The injured residents were brought to the town proper for treatment and were interviewed by social workers on Oct. 27.

Residents said landslides happened after the explosion.

They said there may be a volcano in the area.

“In the 1920’s, thick mud flooded Libacao coming from Barangay Dalagsaan. The mud flood reached several towns such as Madalag, Banga and Kalibo through the Aklan River,” Navarosa said.

In 2008, Kalibo was also flooded by thick mud from Libacao but it was attributed to the damages caused by supertyphoon “Frank.”

The result of the investigation in the barangay will be submitted to the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources./PN