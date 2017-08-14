What’s the motive in Sipalay shootings?

BACOLOD City – Police have yet to determine the motive in two separate fatal shootings in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.

The 35-year-old Jonathan Bargayo, a coffee farmer, was taking a rest in an improvised tent in Barangay Camindangan when an unidentified gunman fired at him around 10 a.m., a police report showed.

Brother-in-law Richard Baylosis, 39, heard the gunshot and brought Bargayo to the Sipalay City Infirmary.

Bargayo was pronounced “dead on arrival.”

In Barangay 2, the 45-year-old Antonio Repaso was drinking beer beside Tupaz Bar and Refreshment when an unidentified suspect on board a motorcycle fired at him.

Repaso was wounded on the upper lip and was brought to the infirmary where he was pronounced “dead on arrival.”

Recovered from the crime scene was an empty shell of a .45-caliber gun.

Police are identifying the suspects./PN