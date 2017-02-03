What’s the state of Salvador Benedicto?

BACOLOD City – Mayor Marxlen dela Cruz of Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental will deliver his State of the Municipality Address (Soma) on Feb. 8.

His speech will be delivered a day before the town celebrates its 27th charter anniversary and the Kali-Kalihan Festival.

Dela Cruz’s Soma will be anchored on his 11-point agenda themed, “We are One,” which includes the improvement of roads that will facilitate the delivery of agricultural produce, water and electricity.

“We need to address these basic needs as we position [Salvador Benedicto] as a tourist destination,” the mayor said.

Recently the Sangguniang Bayan approved the municipality’s 2017 annual budget of around P100 million.

“It’s good that they have not failed me in my request to pass the budget,” dela Cruz said, noting that most of the municipal councilors were non-political allies.

Eight tribes will compete in the Kali-Kalihan Festival street dance and cultural presentation, while eight ladies will vie for the title Miss Kali-Kalihan Festival on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile dela Cruz advised those selling real properties in his town to be “truthful.”

“Deal with good faith so that your buyers will not hit you back,” the mayor said, admitting that only 31 percent of real properties in Salvador Benedicto were titled.

Lots at the Northern Negros Natural Park were not for sale, he stressed.

As for the buyers, “make sure you buy properties with proper titles and documentation so you will have peace of mind,” said dela Cruz./PN