Who shot old man and why?

BACOLOD City – Police were still identifying the suspects and the motive in shooting an old man in Barangay Malusay, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The 65-year-old Joeffrey Asin of Barangay Oblatin, Guihulngan City sustained gunshot wounds on the different parts of the body, a police report showed.

Guihulngan City police chief Bonifacio Tecson said Asin was a victim of a riding-in-tandem crime.

From what they so far gathered, Tecson said Asin – who was driving a motorcycle – was followed by the suspects on board another motorcycle.

The suspects shot Asin near Crossing Adjao causing the latter to fall off his vehicle.

It was not immediately clear how many the gunmen were.

Asin was rushed to the Guihulngan District Hospital where the attending physician pronounced him “dead on arrival.”

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Nov. 3./PN