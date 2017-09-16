Woman arrested in bank for ‘estafa’

BACOLOD City – For alleged estafa, a woman was arrested in an entrapment operation at the Rural Bank of Sagay, Inc. along the national highway in Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

The 53-year-old Amy Gomez of Barangay Mabini, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental was caught after withdrawing money from the bank using a fake identity, a police report showed.

With an approved bank application form using the name Mary Ann Octoso Maja, Gomez withdraw P40,000 around 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, police said.

On Aug. 18, Gomez made the same transaction using another fictitious name Rosalina Torre Lusabia, 49, of Purok Paghidaet, Barangay Bato, Sagay City.

Confiscated from Gomez were her PhilHealth identification card, Bureau of Internal Revenue TIN number, Philippine National Bank (PNB) debit card, a community tax certificate, a scanned copy of a barangay certification from Barangay Poblacion 2, Sagay City, a photocopy of PNB statement of accounts, and a pension check voucher.

Police also recovered two P500 bills placed on top of papers used as marked money.

The operation as staged by the Sagay City police station.

Gomez was detained./PN