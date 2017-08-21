Woman, daughter held up

BACOLOD City – Unidentified suspects held up a woman and her daughter in Fortuna Subdivision, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

The 57-year-old Sandra Buison and daughter Vanessa Ishizuka, 34, just arrived from a pharmacy when the suspects on board a car barged into their house and declared holdup on Aug. 18, a police report showed.

After taking several gadgets, jewelry, a wallet with P1,500 cash, and automated teller machine cards, the suspects fled.

Police are identifying the suspects./PN