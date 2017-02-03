Woman found dead in San Remigio well

SAN REMIGIO, Antique – A woman who had been missing for more than a week was found dead in a well in Barangay Magdalena.

The 19-year-old Angel Mae Zaragosa Llera was a resident of Barangay Vilvar.

A doctor from the Police Regional Office 6 in Iloilo City will autopsy the body today, said Inspector Herminio Dayrit, municipal police chief.

The cause of death and whether or not there was foul play will be known after the postmortem examination, Dayrit said.

A farmer found the body around 6 a.m. on Monday. Police refused to identify the farmer.

He was about to fetch water for his crops when he smelled something foul. He then found the woman’s body floating in the well.

Police said Llera was temporarily residing in Magdalena, a village near Vilvar.

Dayrit said her family told the police they had been looking for her since she left their house around 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Clad in a striped T-shirt and a pair of jeans, the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition when found, police said./PN