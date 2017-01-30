Woman loses P600-T cash, jewelry

BACOLOD City – A 47-year-old woman lost P600,000 worth of cash and jewelry.

Consolacion Toksio claimed a burglar may have taken her P200,000 cash and assorted jewelry worth P400,000 while she was asleep.

She told the Dumaguete City police on Sunday the items were inside her shoulder bag, which she placed next to her before she slept.

Toksio believed the suspect entered her house in Barangay Daro, Dumaguete City by jumping over the bamboo fence of her store on Pinili Street./PN