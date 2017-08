BACOLOD City – For pawning their motorcycle, a woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in Barangay Poblacion, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The 40-year-old Noel Jakosalem stabbed Jessica, 39, around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 in their house, police report showed.

Jessica was rushed to the Guihulngan District Hospital but died along the way.

Noel admitted to the crime and surrendered to the police./PN

