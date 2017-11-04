Wounded man hospitalized

BACOLOD City – A Barangay 22 resident landed in a hospital for sustaining gunshot wounds on the different parts of the body.

The 25-year-old Warren Villarosa was brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital for his three gunshot wounds to be treated, police said.

Villarosa got his injuries in a shooting on Nov. 2 in Barangay 35, a police report showed.

The suspect, Anthony Atienza of Barangay 35, fled after the shooting.

Investigation revealed that Villarosa and friend Michael Sampilo were having a drinking binge in the village when Atienza’s son – who was not named in the report – confronted them.

The confrontation then led to a fist fight, that was when Atienza appeared, wielding a still unknown gun he used to shoot Villarosa, police said.

Police have yet to locate Atienza./PN