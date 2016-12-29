WV 5th top performer in CSC tests

ILOILO City – Western Visayas was one of the top five regional performers in the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) Pen and Paper Professional and Sub-Professional Career Tests administered on Oct. 23.

It registered a passing rate of 11.16 percent, which represents the percentage of those who passed the exams out of the number of examinees, a press release from the CSC Region 6 stated.

The National Capitol Region topped the list with 18.68 percent, followed by Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 13.34 percent; Region 4 (Southern Tagalog), 12.74 percent; and Region 1 (Ilocos Region), 11.99 percent.

Overall, 22,978 out of 203,339 takers hurdled the examinations.

The CSC also took note of the good performance of Region 6 in terms of individual examinees.

Dianne Franz Abal got the highest rating (86.99 percent) among the 28,034 examinees in the Sub-Professional Level. Another examinee from the region, Fernando Arce, landed on ninth place on the same level.

In the Professional Level, Region 6’s Eugene Palao landed on fourth place with 90.26 percent.

The commission shall confer the passers their respective eligibilities.

The CSC will conduct another Pen and Paper Test on March 12, 2017. Regional and field offices will accept applications until Jan. 13, 2017. (PIA/PN)