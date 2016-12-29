WV farmers expected to increase production with new equipment

ILOILO City – With the new farm machineries given to them, farmers in Western Visayas are expected to increase their production volume.

On Dec. 22, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 6 turned over P13,650,000 worth of equipment to 21 farmers’ associations in the region.

DA-6 regional director, in her speech, said farmers will greatly benefit from the machineries.

“By providing our farmers with these farm equipment, we can increase the production volume of farmers, reduce production cost and postharvest losses,” Recoter said.

The recipients were farmers’ associations and cooperatives that underwent training on operations and maintenance for the maximum utilization of the equipment.

Recoter furthermore urged farmers to make Iloilo a major rice-producing province.

“We enjoin you [farmers] to become our partners in making Iloilo as a major rice-producing province in the country along with Nueva Ecija, Isabela and Pangasinan,” the DA-6 chief said.

Assistant Secretary for Visayas and Regulations Hansel O. Didulo led the distribution of 18 units of pump and engines, three units of reaper harvester, 14 rice threshers, four mini four-wheel drive tractors, and three rice combine harvesters to the farmer groups.

The beneficiaries were very thankful that they were given the opportunity to receive the machineries.

Ceasar Mongan, a farmer from the Tigbatas Farmers Association in Dumangas, said the tools are important especially for small farmers.

“This is very important for us because I belong to the small farmers group because as of now kulang katama ang aton nga manug-ani. Amo gid ni ang pinakaimportante, ang combine harvester,” he said./PN