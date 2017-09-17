WV ‘model family’ from Leon town

ILOILO City – The Cabualan family from Leon, Iloilo had been hailed as Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya grand champion in Western Visayas.

The Cabualans went home with a plaque of recognition and a P12,000 cash prize. The family was also chosen as one of the five finalists when it represented Region 6 in the national level of the search.

Remia Cabualan, the mother, said the cash grant they received as Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries helped them send their children to school.

Her eldest child was in college, two were in high school and three were in elementary when the family was enrolled in the conditional cash transfer program in 2012, Remia said. Three of them were covered by the program then.

“When I’m short of money, I would borrow and use the cash grant that arrives later to pay my debt,” she said.

Most of their cash grant went to the P300 weekly allowance of her eldest child, even though the latter was already a scholar at the University of the Philippines Visayas in Miag-ao town.

Despite the poverty, Remia said she and husband Romulo did not stop their children from attending school. They believe education can help change a system or a person’s life.

The Cabualan couple met when they were with the underground movement in 1984. After eight years of hiding, running and eluding arrest, they surrendered in 1992 to start building a family.

In 1995, the government gave them amnesty. Since then, they became government program beneficiaries and peace and development advocates.

“The cash grant must be used properly so that it would bear fruit,” Remia said as message to her fellow beneficiaries. “Never squander the money since many others would also like to avail themselves of it.”

One of their children is now a teacher. Another has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, while another is a third-year college student taking up Bachelor of Arts in English.

Remia hopes Pantawid Pamilya continues. “This is a blessing,” she said.

In the regional search, the Villasor family in San Remigio, Antique and the Idorita family in Malinao, Aklan were declared first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Other regional finalists were the Gardose family in Tapaz, Capiz and the Galea family in San Lorenzo, Guimaras. (PIA/PN)