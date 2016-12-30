Young seaman shot to death in Roxas

ILOILO City – A 26-year-old seafarer had been shot to death in Barangay Banica, Roxas City.

A motorcycle-riding gunman fired at John Philip Duron, a resident of Barangay Lakaron, Panit-an, Capiz, while the latter was at the wake of a relative.

Duron had multiple gunshot wounds, Senior Inspector Efren Yu-ing, deputy Roxas City police chief, told Panay News.

A member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team in Banica was also hit during the shooting around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old Rolando Rull, who was right next to Duron, had a gunshot wound on the left leg. He was hospitalized.

Police have yet to identify the suspect as of press time.

Duron was standing in front of a chapel when a scuffle between two minors occurred, Yu-ing told Panay News.

Minutes later, the suspect — clad in black jacket and carrying a sling bag — arrived, drew out a gun and peppered Duron with bullets.

“The suspect fled. Nobody saw his face,” Yu-ing said in a phone interview. “We have yet to interview others who were around at the time.”

Police believed Duron was mistaken for another person.

Twelve empty shells and two live bullets of a .45-caliber pistol were recovered from the crime scene./PN