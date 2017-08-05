Your friendly neighborhood salon Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo opens new branch

AMIGA Salon and Spa de Iloilo knows a thing or two about pampering their clientele.

“We always aim to take good care of our customers, and go above and beyond to make them happy” shares Stella Monteverde, a staff at the salon. “That’s why ‘Amiga,’ the Spanish word for friend, because we offer quality service with a friendly touch. It’s our welcoming hairdressers and our excellent services that ensure customers will keep coming back.”

Established in 2012, the friendly neighborhood shop Amiga started out solely as a salon located at the ground floor of RSVP Residences II in West Timawa, Molo, Iloilo City before expanding to also offer spa services two years later. Now a burgeoning five-year-old business, Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo just opened a new branch at the 2nd floor of The Crown Building, Q. Abeto Street in Mandurriao.

Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo attributes its longevity and loyal clientele to their uniquely Ilonggo brand, as well as their premium services – natural, organic, and always tailor-fit to their customer’s needs

“Gusto ni ma’am [Sheila Marie Draper, owner of the salon] na matatak gid sa isip sing customer nga ang iya brand is Ilonggo, that’s why well-suited gid ang Amiga,” Monteverde adds. “It captures the soothing and at-home vibe our salon, which offers natural and organic alternatives to the usually synthetic products of most other salons.”

She adds that they use only the best products to ensure quality, including Davines organic products imported from Italy, Schwarzkopf from Germany, and even L’Oréal, Nouvelle from Italy, as well as Alfaparf Milano from USA. For gel nail polish, Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo uses Nubar products from the USA and their other specialty nail polish are Orly and OPI.

“Everything that you put on your skin is absorbed, so we promote organic products here,” the staff adds. “For our body scrub, we use natural and fresh fruit scrubs. For massage, we use organic oil, like virgin coconut oil, and our facial products are natural products well suited for Filipino skin and our country’s climate.”

She adds that their proprietor, Sheila Maria Draper, has partnered with aesthetic surgeon Dr. Michael Posecion (General Cosmetic Surgery), so Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo can now also serve minor cosmetic surgeries.

For the entire month of August, Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo is offering a special 10 percent discount on all Major Services. So what are you waiting for? Visit your friendly neighborhood Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo now.

Located 2nd floor, The Crown Building, Q. Abeto Street, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, Amiga Salon and Spa de Iloilo offers both salon and spa services. For inquiries and reservations, you may contact 333-29-12 or 09177980370./PN