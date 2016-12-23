Zonta Club of Iloilo II brings happiness to kids, women

ILOILO CITY – The Zonta Club of Iloilo II does not only advocate to stop violence against women but also brings comfort and happiness to women and children of the society.

The holiday season became more meaningful as Zontians shared more blessings. Barangay Calumpang, Iloilo was the chosen beneficiary for the annual tradition of the organization’s gift-giving.

Hosted by friends from Jollibee, the children enjoyed fun games, lots of toys, food and other prizes. There were also games for moms who were very supportive and cooperative.

Two hundred families also received bags of groceries from Zonta Club of Iloilo City II.

Panay News, the No. 1 regional newspaper thru the Daniel G. Fajardo Foundation, Inc., also joined and shared some school supplies for the children.

Through the years, the Zonta Club of Iloilo City II has been committed to help and empower women. On Dec. 10, the club’s council on women held a livelihood training on nail care at Ana Ros Foundation Integrated School, Barangay Lanit, Jaro.

The Zonta Club of Iloilo City II will continue to create livelihood programs to inspire and empower women./PN