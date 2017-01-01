MANILA – Calvin Abueva spearheaded the Alaska Aces’ attack in the overtime to score a 97-90 win over the Star Hotshots in the 2016-2017 Oppo PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

With the score tied at 86-all, Abueva opened the scoring for the Aces in the overtime for a 91-89 lead. He later converted another fast break basket from a pass by Jvee Casio to make it a fourth-point game.

After consecutive misses from the three-point line by Hotshots’ Mark Andy Barroca and Paul Lee, the Aces iced the game with four free throws from Vic Manuel and Chris Banchero.

Abueva finished the match with 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Aces, which moved up to a 4-3 win-loss slate in the standings to tie with the GlobalPortBatang Pier and TNT Katropa.

Manuel chipped in 25 points and eight rebounds, while RJ Jazul and Casio had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Aces, which is coming from a 19-day break following its last match on Dec. 23.

“Calvin and Vic. Silatalagaangbidasagame naito with their tremendous energy.But there were other players on the opposite end ofthe spectrum. Ordinary fans, bakahindinakita yon,” said Aces head coach Alex Compton.

AlleinMaliksi top-scored with 15 points, while Rafael Reavis chipped in a conference-best 13 markers for the Hotshots, which suffered its second straight defeat to slide down to a 3-4 record./PN