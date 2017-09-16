Aklan MSMEs to gather in Iloilo for product expo

KALIBO, Aklan – Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the province will once again gather to showcase their products at the Aklan Green Product Exposition 2017.

The event will be from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 at the SM City Iloilo Event Center in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

With this year’s theme, “Go Green! Go Natural!” the exposition will feature festive decorations, naturally dyed wearables, fashion accessories, home and office items from indigenous fibers and reprocessed wood, and the province’s meat and bakery products.

About 31 MSMEs were expected to participate in the event, organized by the Department of Trade and Industry, Hugod Aklanon Producers Association, Inc. and the provincial government.

The event targets to exceed last year’s sales of P6.48 million. (PIA/PN)