Bucari farmers told: Adopt good agriculture practices

ILOILO City – Farmers in Sitio Tabionan, Bucari, Leon town are urged to adopt good agricultural practices and organic farming to produce safe and quality food.

Department of Agriculture (DA) undersecretary for High Value Crops and Rural Credit Evelyn Laviña told farmers that it is important for Leon to produce safe food as the town is slowly earning its name as the “Little Baguio” of Iloilo.

“I want that the farmers of Bucari to practice organic farming, which mandates judicious use of chemical fertilizer and pesticides. It avoids chemical residues in your crops which are harmful to human health,” Laviña said.

Due to its climate and topography, Bucari produces high-value crops such as carrots, lettuce, broccoli, cucumber, sayote and radish.

Laviña also emphasized the importance of cooperation among farmers and their receptiveness to government programs.

Leon municipal agriculturist Catalina Capilastique was instructed by Laviña to list all high-value crops farmers in Bucari, the crops they are planting and their corresponding volume of production for possible additional projects which can be supported by the DA./PN