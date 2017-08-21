Drug suspect nabbed in ‘drug-cleared’ town

ROXAS City – A suspected peddler of illegal drugs was arrested in Mambusao, Capiz.

Mambusao was the first “drug-cleared” town in the province declared on November last year.

But the arrest of Ramon Tulio Jr., a drug surrenderee, on Aug. 10 proved otherwise.

Mambusao municipal police – led by Senior Inspector Rachelle Garnica – nabbed Tulio in a buy-bust operation, a police report showed.

Recovered from Tulio were four sachets of shabu valued at P3,000 and P500 marked money.

Tulio was detained and faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“We did not expect that he (Tulio) will go back to his old business,” said Mayor Leodegario Labao Jr.

Financial assistance was given to 194 drug surrenderers in the town, said Labao. “We did our obligation,” he added.

Labao suspected that Tulio, a fish vendor, gets his supply of illegal drugs from Iloilo.

“We need to reevaluate the previous declaration under the criteria set by the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency,” said Garnica.

The police launched a new strategy of identifying drug suspects under Oplan Tokhang Reboot by placing drop boxes in barangays where names of drug suspects can be “discreetly” identified.

“[The arrest of] Tulio is a part of our continuing campaign against illegal drugs,” said Garnica./PN