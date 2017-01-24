Generika enlists Ilongga Ceballos, Orendain

MANILA – After a dismal campaign last season, the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers has strengthened its lineup with the addition of several new faces led by Ilongga Fiola Ceballos and Bacolodnon Patty Jane Orendain.

Ceballos, a former Central Philippine University standout, will be making her return in the semi-professional volleyball league after being part of the Foton Tornadoes squad that won the 2015 PSL Grand Prix title.

Orendain, who previously played for University of Saint La Salle in Bacolod, transferred to the Lifesavers from the Tornadoes during the off-season in the hopes of finding more playing time.

Ceballos and Orendain, who have teamed up in PSL beach volleyball tourney before, will become the third and fourth players from Western Visayas joining the Lifesavers after Negrense Genevieve Casugod and Ilongga Maria Shaya Adorador.

Aside from Ceballos and Orendain, other new additions to the Francis Vicente-mentored Lifesavers are Angeli Araneta, Fatima General, Carol Cervesa and Mary Grace Masangkay.

Among the holdovers are Casugod, Adorador, Rubie de Leon and Chlodia Cortez. The Lifesavers’ lone departure is Marivic Meneses, who transferred to the Petron Tri-Activ Spikers.

“We’re still a work in progress. We’re still talking to some players who can serve as vital pieces to our championship campaign,” said Vicente, who was recently appointed as the national women’s volleyball team coach.

“If it’s true that we have a new sponsor in Ayala, then it’s a welcome development for us. As team members, our job is to work hard and make the company proud. We’ll do everything to reach our goal and win a title,” he added./PN