‘Handurawan’ Iloilo City celebrates Charter Day Ball

THE “CITY of Love” as popularly known in the country, Iloilo City marked another milestone with its 80th Charter Day celebration.

On Aug. 24, esteemed guests attended the Iloilo City Charter Day Ball at the Grand Xing Imperial Hotel Iloilo.

Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog opened the affair with a message highlighting Iloilo City as a premier “SMART” City of Excellence.

“SMART,” the city’s vision, stands for Services, Manufacturing and Agri-business, Arts and Culture, Research and Technology, and Tourism – priority potential areas of investments and inclusive growth in the metro.

Mabilog also emphasized the 10-point agenda of the city which covers education, health and social services, anti-criminality and anti-illegal drugs, anti-corruption programs, jobs and livelihood, family and spirituality, infrastructure and utilities, environment, traffic management, and sustainable land governance.

It was followed by an inspirational message from Sec. Silvestre Bello III of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Bello said that Iloilo City is a really beautiful city and jokingly exclaimed that “next to Davao City of course. Baka magalit ang presidente, hindi na ako pabalikin.”

“I would like to greet all of you a happy 80th Charter Day. You should love that you are mga Ilonggo at Ilongga. You have a very good reputation in Manila,” he added.

The following Most Outstanding City Government Employees were also awarded during the ceremony: Engr. Nelson E. Parreño for Category I (City Government Department Head); Ms. Cheryl G. Tan for Category II (City Government Assistant Department); and Ms. Ma. Lucy M. Sinay for Category III (City Government Supervisor).

Four awardees were awarded for Category IV (City Government Rank and File Employee) namely Mr. Rey M. Malunda for Crafts, Trades, and Related Services; Ms. Rosa Mae A. Aquit for Social and Welfare Services; Arch Keith D. Cameña for General Administrative Services; and Ms. Rosemarie T. Huelar for Medical and Health Services.

A keynote speech was then delivered by the Lone District of Iloilo Congressman Jerry Treñas. It was followed by the presentation of the 15 “Dungog sang Dakbanwa sang Iloilo” awardees for their excellence in various fields.

They were: Keifer Isaac Ravena for Sports Excellence and Youth Development; Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Gabrena Ong for Environmental Protection and Youth Empowerment; Mario Antonio L. Jiz II, PhD. for Medical Research; Jhett D. Tolentino for Theater Arts; Febie S. Ibojos for Social and Community Development Leadership; Rafael “Tibong” Jardeleza, Jr. for Ilonggo Heritage Cuisine Preservation and Development; Jacqueline “Jaki” A. Peñalosa for Fashion Design and Heritage Textile Preservation; Bro. Edwin A. Daulo for Spiritual Formation and Community Development; Congressman Jerry P. Treñas for Government Service; Donna Rose A. Ratilla for Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership; Justice Francis H. Jardeleza for Judiciary Service; Mary Lou Lacson-Arcelo, PhD. for Maritime Education; Ruth Tirol Jarantilla for Humanitarian Service; Herman Z. Basbaño for Radio Broadcasting and Management; and Ramon Cua Locsin for Community Development and Business Leadership in Commerce and Industry.

“Grupo Bagacay” and WVSU College of PESCAR also provided entertaining performances that indeed showed the rich culture of Iloilo City.

With the theme, “Celebrating 80 years of Ilonggo Culture and Pride,” the 40-day celebration concluded on Aug. 25. It was a special non-working day for Iloilo City supported by Proclamation No. 253 by President Rodrigo Duterte./PN