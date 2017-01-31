Iloilo MSMEs to benefit from DTI’s P3 program

ILOILO City – With the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) P3 program, micro, small and medium enterprises in Iloilo can now borrow money from the agency to avoid the 5-6 money lending scheme.

The P1-billion P3, or the “Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso,” is the agency’s campaign to helps MSMEs all over the country and to shun loan sharks.

In a radio interview, DTI provincial director Diosdado Cadena said the program will also serve as an alternative assistance to entrepreneurs.

“Ini nga programa para man nga maka-provide sang ginatawag nga alternative funding or financing ang mga naga hurulamsa 5-6,” he said.

In a previous reported, the DTI said it has approved seven conduits for the program including CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions in Laguna; Omaganhan Farmers Agrarian Reform Cooperative and Libercon Multi-purpose Cooperative (MPC) in Leyte ; Zaragosa Agrarian Reform Cooperative in Bohol; Lanang MPC in Samar; Taytay sa Kauswagan in Iloilo; and Sapari MPC in Biliran./PN