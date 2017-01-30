Koreans, Chinese, Taiwanese top spenders in WV

ILOILO City – Visitors from Korea, China and Taiwan are the top spenders in Western Visayas for 2016, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 6.

In a press release, DOT-6 regional director Helen Catalbas said Korea, China and Taiwan are also the top three foreign tourist markets for Region 6 last year.

Data from DOT-6 also showed that partial tourism receipts have reached the amount of P92,935,163,814.60 for 2016.

Meanwhile, partial 2016 tourist arrivals recorded a breach of the 4-million mark, with the figure expected to increase as the deadline for the closing of tourist arrivals book approaches.

Meanwhile, with Taiwan as one of the region’s top foreign market, DOT-6 is now arranging ground works with the Philippine DOT Office in Taiwan for chartered flights for Iloilo and Taiwan.

DOT-6 hopes to launch the first chartered flight from Taiwan to Iloilo International Airport in time for the 50th anniversary of the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival next year. (PIA/PN)