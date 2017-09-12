Man stabs sex worker in motel room

ROXAS City – A 21-year-old man stabbed a sex worker in a motel room in the city.

Elvin Masona, a laborer of Barangay Yatingan, Pontevedra, Capiz, and his friend picked up a certain “Joyjoy” along Roxas Avenue on Sept. 11.

Masona offered Joyjoy to have sex with him for P350.

For not feeling “satisfied,” Masona stabbed Joyjoy on the neck and left armpit using a knife, which measured 7 inches, a police report showed.

Joyjoy shouted for help and motel personnel reported to the police.

Masona tried to escape but was caught by residents. He was later turned over to the Roxas City police station and was detained.

Joyjoy was brought to a hospital in the city for treatment.