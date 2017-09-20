‘No segregation, no collection’ policy mulled in Milibili village

ROXAS City – Barangay Milibili wanted to implement a “no segregation, no collection” policy in the village.

The barangay officials, led by village chief Midelo Ocampo, conducted a symposium on ecological solid waste management at the Milibili National School.

“That was to spread awareness among students on the importance of community involvement in proper waste segregation,” said Ocampo.

In the symposium, the students were told to use bayongs instead of plastic bags, which are the major contributor of garbage in the village.

Plastic bags clogged the village’s waterways and rivers, Ocampo said.

The village chief believed the symposium will mobilize the youth sector to be involved in the waste management campaign.

A public hearing regarding the proposed barangay “no segregation, no collection” ordinance will also be held.

Ocampo said the ordinance will minimize the transport of garbage other than residual waste, or those that cannot be recycled or composted, to the city’s sanitary landfill.

“We are actually facing a garbage crisis in Roxas City. Every barangay must do its share in order to mitigate the waste problem,” said Ocampo.

The ordinance will not only penalize violators but will also incentivize compliant residents, Ocampo added.

“It will encourage more residents to comply with the policy,” he explained./PN