Rescuers search for missing student

BACOLOD City – Kabankalan Rescue Volunteers were still searching for a 22-year-old student who went missing after diving in an area of Mag-Aso Falls in Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Norbe Almeda, with his family and some friends, went to the falls on Sept. 17, a police report showed.

Almeda went missing around 2:30 p.m. on that day after diving in an area with a strong water current, according to his 28-year-old friend Jerry Ben Jornada.

Police believed Almeda had drowned./PN