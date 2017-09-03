Sara most moneyed town in Iloilo – BSP

KALIBO, Aklan – Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) records revealed that Sara town has the third highest bank deposits in Iloilo province, next to Iloilo and Passi cities, respectively.

Aggregate money in Sara amounted to P2,145,747 billion from only 15, 781 bank accounts.

Iloilo City had P107,358,250 billion from 904,800 bank accounts while Passi City, P2,825,073 billion from 73,109 bank accounts.

This makes Sara – with 42 barangays – the richest town in the province, followed by Miag-ao with P1,764,445 billion from 43,074 depositors, BSP records showed.

Next was Santa Barbara with P630,187 million from 24,887 depositors and Estancia with P575,202 million from 33,635 depositors.

Records were from both commercial and rural banks, according to the BSP./PN