BACOLOD City – Charged with qualified theft, a 30-year-old woman was arrested in Barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Silay City police station caught resident Ann Ann Yap on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Dyna Doll Chiongson-Trocio of Regional Trial Court Branch 40 in Silay City dated Aug. 3 for two counts of the crime.

The court recommended P30,000 and P24,000 bail bonds for Yap./PN