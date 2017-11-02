St. Therese Chapels celebrates Halloween with a spooky twist

Therese Chapels treated Ilonggos to a spooky and unique Halloween experience on Oct. 30, as STC partnered with the newly-opened Primo Café: “The Coffee Library” in turning the new leisure spot into an eerie viewing chapel.

One St. Therese Chapels’ premium caskets was brought in to be the center piece, along some gothic candle fixtures and chandeliers, and a sleek black hearse parked outside the establishment – giving Ilonggo customers a chance to sip coffee and enjoy their food surrounded by an ambiance perfectly fit for All Hallows Eve.

St. Therese Chapels offered not only some spine-tingling scares this Halloween, but also discounts of up to P15,000 on their plans.

St. Therese, one of the finest and most well-respected mortuaries in Iloilo City, is a well recognized establishment among the Ilonggos – noted in offering unparalleled yet affordable funeral service packages.

Since its renovation in 1986, St. Therese Chapels – conveniently located in Molo, one of the oldest districts in the city – has become one of the leading mortuaries for Ilonggo families paying tribute to their departed loved ones.

“St. Therese Chapels (STC) aims to be not only a place to mourn the loss of a family member, but also a venue to celebrate their life,” shares STC general manager Jaresh Ng.

Just last year, St. Therese Chapels started a revamp of its facilities to better serve its local patrons. Among these new developments is the unveiling of new subtle and tastefully-done themed viewing chapels to suit the preferences of their clients.

“We have seven chapels in total, each chapel has its own unique design and its own story to tell,” explains Ng. “I think in Iloilo, in Western Visayas, maybe even the Philippines, we are the first to introduce a variety of themed chapels, aiming to lighten the burden of these families during the wake and funeral.”

St. Therese Chapels themed viewing chapels range from rooms that evoke calming gardens, to a space that seeks to recreate the grandeur of Talisay’s The Ruins, among others. These viewing chapels also offer family rooms and dining areas for relatives to get adequate rest during the long hours of their departed loved one’s wake.

“Sa St. Therese Chapels ma-feel sing amun clients nga may ara sila karamay, sa St. Therese Chapels ma-feel nila nga gina-alagaan sila while mourning the loss of their loved one,” concluded Ng.

St. Therese Chapels is located along Lopez Jaena Street, Molo

Iloilo City./PN