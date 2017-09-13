Task force to hotel managers: ‘We’re ready for terror attacks’

BORACAY – This island’s Joint Task Force assured general managers of several hotels that it was ready to respond to terror attacks.

The hotel managers were invited to watch the task force’s crisis management simulation at the Savoy Hotel in the Newcoast Station on Sept. 12.

Carmen Villanueva, general manger of the Fairways and Bluewater Newcoast Boracay, said the island’s preparedness for terror attacks was their top concern.

The managers said an episode of terrorism can “downgrade the tourism industry in Boracay.”

But after seeing the drill, Villanueva and other hotel managers were “convinced that the island security enforcers are ready to respond during an attack.”

“I will encourage other stakeholders to announce that Boracay is indeed safe,” said Villanueva, who was made to comment after the drill.

Wesley Van der Voort, a European hotel manager, said he will “spread the word” to his co-members in the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Boracay.

Representatives of the Shangri-la Resort and Spa Boracay, Crimson Resort and Diamond Water Sports, among others, attended the simulation.

The Joint Task Force members include the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Boracay Action Group, Philippine Coast Guard, and the local government of Malay, among others.

On the other hand, Peter Tay, a Filipino-Chinese volunteer of the Philippine Coast Guard, said Chinese tourist arrivals in the island will double in 2018.

“Right now, there are seven regular flights from China to Boracay. Next year, we can expect that there will be 14 flights from different provinces of China,” Tay said.

For his part, Lieutenant General Oscar Lactao, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command in Cebu City, said there was no terror threat in Visayas.

“All we wanted to do was to make everyone vigilant in Boracay,” Lactao said. “The residents of Bohol were vigilant enough to immediately inform the authorities about the presence of armed men in their area.”/PN